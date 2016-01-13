BRIEF-Gilead and Galapagos global partnership cleared by U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc and Galapagos NV :

* Said Galapagos and Gilead have been cleared by U.S. Federal trade Commission to close global partnership on filgotinib

* Deal is expected to close by end of month

* Upon closing, Galapagos will receive an upfront license fee of $300 million

* Upon closing Gilead will make a $425 million equity investment in Galapagos by subscribing for shares at a price of 58 euros ($62.85) per share

* After issuance of shares, Gilead will own approximately 15 percent of outstanding share capital of Galapagos