FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gilead and Galapagos global partnership cleared by U.S. Federal Trade Commission
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gilead and Galapagos global partnership cleared by U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc and Galapagos NV :

* Said Galapagos and Gilead have been cleared by U.S. Federal trade Commission to close global partnership on filgotinib

* Deal is expected to close by end of month

* Upon closing, Galapagos will receive an upfront license fee of $300 million

* Upon closing Gilead will make a $425 million equity investment in Galapagos by subscribing for shares at a price of 58 euros ($62.85) per share

* After issuance of shares, Gilead will own approximately 15 percent of outstanding share capital of Galapagos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.