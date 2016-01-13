FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thrombogenics enrolls first patient in Phase II CIRCLE Trial
#Healthcare
January 13, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV :

* Announces that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase II CIRCLE study evaluating the efficacy and safety of multiple doses of ocriplasmin in inducing total posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) in patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR)

* Hopes to be able to reduce the risk of disease progression to proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) by inducing a total PVD using ocriplasmin

* Primary endpoint of the CIRCLE study is the percentage of patients with total PVD by the month 3 visit, confirmed by both B-scan ultrasound and SD-OCT

* First results are anticipated to be available in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

