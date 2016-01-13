FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK subprime lender Provident sees FY results in line with market expectations
January 13, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK subprime lender Provident sees FY results in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* Trading statement

* Group expects to report results for 2015 in line with market expectations

* CCD is expected to report profits for year marginally above 2014

* Demand for Satsuma loans is strong and business remains on track to produce a modest profit contribution in 2016

* vanquis Bank continued to deliver strong growth and good margins through Q4 of year

* Customer acquisition programme generated record bookings of 433,000 for 2015, marginally up from 430,000 in 2014, and UK customer numbers ended year at 1,421,000, 9.9 pct higher

* Sales in home credit business through seasonal peak were marginally above Q4 of last year

* Market expectations in this announcement represent a consensus 2015 group profit before tax, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and exceptional costs of 291 mln stg based on the average of forecasts published by 10 equity research analysts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

