BRIEF-Fenner says to restructure N.American conveyor belt unit
January 13, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fenner says to restructure N.American conveyor belt unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Fenner Plc 

* Restructuring of ECS Americas and AGM update

* Refocusing and rationalisation of its conveyor belt manufacturing facilities in north america in response to significantly changed dynamics in us coal industry

* Envisaged that these measures will result in a reduction of over 20 per cent of ECS americas’ headcount which, at Dec. 31 2015, stood at just over 800

* Significant additional savings in support functions, overheads and administration, measures to address underperforming non-belt manufacturing activities

* Majority of retrenchments are expected to be completed by end of january 2016

* Savings will offset impact of further recent volume declines seen in business

* Sees in FY17, financial returns of ECS Americas will start to return towards historic levels, despite revenues being less than one-half of those achieved at peak

* AEP outlook remains in line with previous expectations

* Outlook for majority of group remains in line with previous expectations

* Change of focus within coal sector towards those customers who are able to withstand challenges presented in their markets

* Closure of majority of belt manufacturing facility at Port Clinton, Ohio (one of two such facilities operated by ECS in North America)

* Annual cost savings arising from restructuring are expected to amount to 10 mln stg, commencing in second half of this financial year

* Envisages that group is likely to achieve an outcome for current financial year which is below its previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

