Jan 13 (Reuters) - SnowWorld NV :

* Proposes first dividend of 0.18 euros per share

* FY revenue is 25.4 million euros ($27.5 million) versus 25.8 million euros a year ago

* FY operational net profit rises to 2.3 million euros from 1.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees profit rise for 2015/2016