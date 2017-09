Jan 13 (Reuters) - Salling Bank A/S :

* Raises 2015 outlook

* Sees now 2015 pre-tax profit of about 42 million Danish crowns ($6.09 million)

* Sees now 2015 net income of about 32 million crowns

* Previously expected 2015 pre-tax profit of 35 million - 40 million crowns

