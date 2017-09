Jan 13 (Reuters) - C-Rad AB :

* Order intake at totaled 88 million Swedish crowns ($10.3 million) in 2015

* Revenues for entire group amounted to 62.3 million Swedish crowns ($7.2 million) in 2015, this is an improvement of 16 percent compared to fiscal year 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5558 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)