#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris submits business plan for modernization of milk processing and marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rokiskio Suris AB :

* Says prepared business plan “Modernization of milk processing and marketing” and submitted it to National Paying Agency to receive EU support for implementation of project

* Says investment will be directed to all three plants of group of Rokiskio Suris AB, situated in Rokiskis, Utena and Ukmerge

* Says project investment amounts to 27 million euros and it covers period of 2016-2017

* Says company will use its own resources as well as borrowings for implementation of project Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
