BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris submits business plan for modernization of milk processing and marketing

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rokiskio Suris AB :
* Says prepared business plan “Modernization of milk processing and marketing” and submitted it to National Paying Agency to receive EU support for implementation of project
* Says investment will be directed to all three plants of group of Rokiskio Suris AB, situated in Rokiskis, Utena and Ukmerge
* Says project investment amounts to 27 million euros and it covers period of 2016-2017
* Says company will use its own resources as well as borrowings for implementation of project
