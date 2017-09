Jan 13 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Priced a public offering in United States of 11.3 million shares of common stock of Equity One, Inc

* For expected gross proceeds of approximately $293.2 million

* UBS Investment Bank is sole underwriter of offering