FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nokia reopens public exchange offer for outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 14, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia reopens public exchange offer for outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Says Nokia reopens public exchange offer for outstanding Alcatel-Lucent securities

* Reopened offer will close on Feb. 3, 2016

* Alcatel-Lucent securities validly tendered during reopened offer will not be permitted to be withdrawn and will be accepted without any minimum tender condition

* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze out remaining shares if it reaches 95 pct ownership of share capital and voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent

* Reopened offer will be conducted on same terms as initial offer

* Nokia has expressed its intention to squeeze-out remaining OCEANEs if it reaches 95 pct ownership of Alcatel-Lucent’s fully diluted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.