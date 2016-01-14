FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nel to receive grant from Enova SF
January 14, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nel to receive grant from Enova SF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* NEL Fuel Norway AS, a subsidiary of NEL ASA, has been awarded a grant by Enova SF in excess of 7.5 million Norwegian crowns ($850,000) for the construction and completion of one hydrogen refuelling station as a part of NELs strategy for the rollout of a network of refuelling stations in Norway

* Enova SF is the Norwegian government enterprise responsible for promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy

* The refuelling station will be located in the Oslo area, and is expected to be completed during the course of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8294 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

