Jan 14 (Reuters) - Acciona :

* Says Acciona Energia renews its investments in the United States with the construction of a 93-megawatt wind farm in Texas

* Says will invest around $2.5 billion up to 2020 in renewable energy installations worldwide, with an approximate capacity of 1,900 MW

Source text: bit.ly/1URj6Tt

