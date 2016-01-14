BRIEF-Alk Abello announces results from GRAZAX Asthma Prevention trial in children

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :
* Announces top-line results from the five-year landmark GRAZAX Asthma Prevention (GAP) trial in children
* Trial did not show an effect in terms of time to first diagnosis of reversible impairment of lung function
* Trial demonstrated that GRAZAX treatment significantly reduced the proportion of children experiencing asthma symptoms or using asthma medication. This effect sustained two years after end of treatment
* Trial confirmed that GRAZAX treatment significantly reduced allergic rhinoconjunctivitis symptoms. This effect sustained two years after end of treatment.
