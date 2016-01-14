FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Better Capital fund updates on capital distributions
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Better Capital fund updates on capital distributions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Better Capital Pcc Ltd :

* General partner of BECAP Fund LP has authorised a 35.3 million pounds repayment to company’s 2009 cell

* Confirm a third distribution of capital of 17.0 pence per ordinary share to all shareholders of 2009 cell

* Distribution of 35.2 million pounds will be treated by company as a reduction of share capital paid out of monies attributed to “share capital account”

* Three capital distributions (reductions of share capital) announced to date for 2009 cell total 61.6 million pounds, c.29.3 percent of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

