BRIEF-Better Capital fund updates on capital distributions

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Better Capital Pcc Ltd :

* General partner of BECAP Fund LP has authorised a 35.3 million pounds repayment to company’s 2009 cell

* Confirm a third distribution of capital of 17.0 pence per ordinary share to all shareholders of 2009 cell

* Distribution of 35.2 million pounds will be treated by company as a reduction of share capital paid out of monies attributed to “share capital account”

* Three capital distributions (reductions of share capital) announced to date for 2009 cell total 61.6 million pounds, c.29.3 percent of funds raised