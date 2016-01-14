FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marimekko to streamline its operations; to dismiss 55 people in Finland
January 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marimekko to streamline its operations; to dismiss 55 people in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Marimekko Oyj :

* Marimekko is planning to streamline its operations

* This is estimated to result in elimination of a maximum of 55 jobs in Finland

* All of company’s fixed costs will also be scrutinised

* If implemented to its full extent, reorganisation can yield annual savings in costs estimated at roughly 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) and an improvement in operating result

* Negotiations will also consider possible changes to job descriptions, working methods and organisation of work Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
