BRIEF-Supergroup backs full year profit forecast
January 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Supergroup backs full year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc

* Group traded in line with its planned promotional strategy throughout 11-wk period to jan 9 period

* During 11-week period from 25 october 2015 retail revenues increased by 14.6% year-on-year

* Like-for-like sales growth in 11-week period of 1.2%

* No change to guidance for full year gross margin accretion of between 40bps and 60bps

* Remains confident in delivering underlying profit before tax for full year in line with analyst expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
