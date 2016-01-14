FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mothercare says UK like-for-like sales up 4.2 pct during qtr
January 14, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mothercare says UK like-for-like sales up 4.2 pct during qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* UK like-for-like sales were up 4.2% during quarter

* Online sales growth of 11.8 percent in the quarter

* Gross margin preserved despite unseasonably warm weather

* International retail sales were down 1.3 percent in constant currency

* Total uk sales down 0.1 percent as improved online and store performance made up for 6.1 percent year-on-year reduction in space

* Margins remain within our guidance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
