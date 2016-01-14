FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Sports sees FY headline pretax profit before items ahead of market expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JD Sports sees FY headline pretax profit before items ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc

* Like for like store sales in all core sports fashion fascias, including those in Europe, increasing by 10.6 pct in five weeks to Jan 2 2016

* Now expects that headline PBT before exceptional items for FY is likely to exceed current consensus market expectations of 136 mln stg by up to 10 pct

* Taken decision not to continue with a project to replace group’s core systems

* Expect there will be some writedown in carrying value of intangible assets once our year end review has been completed

* Trading in critical christmas period has remained very positive overall

* Termination of project will result in a one off exceptional charge this year of 12 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

