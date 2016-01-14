FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moss Bros says like for like sales for first 23 weeks of H2 up 4.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moss Bros says like for like sales for first 23 weeks of H2 up 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc

* Total sales for 23 weeks to Jan. 9 were 4.8 pct ahead of last year

* E-commerce sales were up 32.7 pct on last year in 49 weeks to Jan 9

* Stock levels remain under close control with residual stocks having been cleared.

* Like for like sales for first 23 weeks of second half were up 4.2 pct on last year

* Retail sales were up 3.5 pct on a like for like basis in 23 week period from Aug 2 2015 to Jan 9 2016

* Remains confident in outlook for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
