Jan 14 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group As :

* Says Baina Investments sp. z o.o. signed agreement to buy a 20 pct holding in Polish subsidiary Casino Polonia-Wrocaw sp. z o.o., increasing OEG group holding to 100 pct

* Says nominal value of acquired shares is 985,628.40 polish zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)