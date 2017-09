Jan 14 (Reuters) - Net Mobile AG :

* Board of Net Mobile supports public takeover bid of Dusseldorf based DOCOMO Digital GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, INC.

* Board believes that acquisition of all outstanding shares by bidder is entirely in interests of company, employees and shareholders Source text - bit.ly/1KePdaf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)