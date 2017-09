Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank:

* Swedish cbank buys 2019 nominal bonds at avg yield -0,292 percent in reverse auction

* Swedish cbank buys 2020 nominal bonds at average yield 0,082 percent in reverse auction

* Swedish cbank buys 4.0 billion Swedish crowns ($471 million)in nominal bonds in reverse auction

* Reverse auction part of 200 billion crowns bond buying programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5007 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)