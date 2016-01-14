BRIEF-Trelleborg proposes ex-Getinge CEO among new board members

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* The Nomination Committee of Trelleborg AB has decided to propose that the 2016 Annual General Meeting elect Johan Malmquist, Gunilla Fransson and Susanne Pahlén Åklundh as new members to the Board

* Johan Malmquist has worked for Getinge AB for many years, serving as its President and CEO for 18 years. He is currently advisor to Getinge and a board member of Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Elekta AB and the Chalmers University of Technology Foundation.

* Gunilla Fransson has worked for Saab AB, most recently as Head of the Security and Defence Solutions business area

* Susanne Pahlén Åklundh is a long-time employee of Alfa Laval AB and has been its Equipment Division President since 2009