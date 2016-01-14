FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tivoli ups expected earnings before tax to DKK 60-65 mln
January 14, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tivoli ups expected earnings before tax to DKK 60-65 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S :

* Increases expected earnings before tax for the year 2015

* Until now, the company has reported the expected earnings before tax to be between 50 million Danish crowns to 60 million crowns ($7.30 million - $8.76 million)

* This expectation was in line with 2014, where earnings before tax were 56 millions crowns

* The expected earnings before tax is now increased to between 60 million crowns and 65 million crowns  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8481 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

