Jan 14 (Reuters) - CeoTronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :

* H1 revenue 8.5 million euros ($9.26 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 92,000 euros vs loss 603,000 euros year ago

* H1 loss before tax 189,000 euros versus loss 687,000 euros year ago

* H1 net loss 128,000 euros versus loss 425,000 euros year ago

* Sees FY revenue of about 18.1 million euros and positive result