Jan 14 (Reuters) - Anel Telekomunikasyon :

* Says shareholder Anel Elektrik signs agreement to sell stake in the company to Acredo Technology BV

* Three other shareholders, Rdvan Çelikel, Avniye Mukaddes Çelikel ve Mahir Kerem Çelikel sign agreement to sell stake in the company to Acredo Technology BV Source text for Eikon:

