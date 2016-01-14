BRIEF-Virbac Q4 net revenue up slightly at 206.2 mln euros

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Virbac SA <VIRB.PA:

* Q4 net revenue of 206.2 million euros versus 204.2 million euros ($221.6 million) a year ago

* Total 2015 annual sales reached 852.2 million euros compared to 773.1 million euros last year, a +10.2 pct overall growth

* In United States: sales in Q4 reached $36.4 million, a decline of -3.6 pct compared to last year

* Second-half consolidated operating profit-adjusted should not increase substantially but rather remain close to first-half result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)