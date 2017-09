Jan 14 (Reuters) - Emlak Konut REIT :

* FY total sales revenue has realized at 6.32 billion lira ($2.09 billion), below FY target of 6.76 billion lira

* Jan. - Dec. 2015 sales of 6.32 billion lira with 10,453 units

* December sales of 630.0 million lira with 1,004 units