BRIEF-Svyazinvestneftekhim transfers 16.09% shares in Kazanorgsintez to support AK BARS Bank

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Svyazinvestneftekhim:

* Says transferred 16.09 pct shares in Kazanorgsintez to the net assets of AK BARS Bank on Dec. 24 to support the bank in a difficult economic situation

* The transfer of shares into AK BARS Bank’s net assets increases its capitalization without an additional share issue, which will have positive effect on all parameters of its activity

* It will also enable the bank to raise free funds from money and capital markets

* Svyazinvestneftekhim is controlled by the Tatarstan government Source text: bit.ly/1mZWFAo

