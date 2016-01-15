BRIEF-Svyazinvestneftekhim transfers 16.09% shares in Kazanorgsintez to support AK BARS Bank

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Svyazinvestneftekhim:
* Says transferred 16.09 pct shares in Kazanorgsintez to the net assets of AK BARS Bank on Dec. 24 to support the bank in a difficult economic situation
* The transfer of shares into AK BARS Bank’s net assets increases its capitalization without an additional share issue, which will have positive effect on all parameters of its activity
* It will also enable the bank to raise free funds from money and capital markets
* Svyazinvestneftekhim is controlled by the Tatarstan government Source text: bit.ly/1mZWFAo
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)