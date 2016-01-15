FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Centum Investment Company says Old Mutual Property invested 6.4 bln shillings in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Centum Investment Company says Old Mutual Property invested 6.4 bln shillings in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Centum Investment Company Ltd :

* Announces that Old Mutual Property invested 6.4 billion Kenya shillings in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre, an affiliate of Centum

* Says investment made via subscription for 10% shareholding in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre (TRCL) in newly issued stock and loan convertible into additional 40% shareholding

* Says Two Rivers Development Ltd (TRDL) has been the sole shareholder of TRLC; shareholding in TRDL to remain unchanged post transaction

* Says transaction will see Old Mutual Property hold 50 percent stake in Two Rivers Lifestyle Centre

* Says upon approval, TRLC transaction likely to have material impact on Centum's returns Source text (j.mp/1J6n9Lf) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.