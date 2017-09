Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S :

* Expects Q4 EBVAT to be 2.2 million Danish crowns

* Expects 2015 EBVAT to be 10.5 million crowns

* Revaluation etc. of company’s properties is expected to be 8.8 million crowns in Q4 and 27.6 million crowns at year-end Source text for Eikon:

