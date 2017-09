Jan 15 (Reuters) - SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB :

* Acquires 100 percent of shares in Fastighetspartner i Göteborg AB

* Purchase price on the cash and debt free basis is 5.6 million Swedish crowns ($655,369.35)

* Will finance transaction from its own resources Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5448 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)