BRIEF-ENL Land says amalgamation with ENL Investment has been approved by shareholders of ENL Investment
January 15, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ENL Land says amalgamation with ENL Investment has been approved by shareholders of ENL Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - ENL Land Ltd :

* Cautionary announcement regarding the proposed amalgamation of ENL Investment Limited with and into ENL Land Ltd

* Says amalgamation has been approved by shareholders of ENL Investment at special meeting held on Jan. 15 , 2016

* Says shares of ENL Investment will be cancelled and ENL Land will issue to shareholders of ENL Investment 1.057 new ENL Land shares for every 1 ENL Investment share

* ENL Land shareholders adopted new constitution for ENL Land and approved amalgamation of ENL Land with ENL Investment Source (bit.ly/1PvGEcI) Further company coverage:

