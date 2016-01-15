FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Talentum appoints Juha-Petri Loimovuori new CEO
January 15, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Talentum appoints Juha-Petri Loimovuori new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj :

* Aarne Aktan, CEO of Talentum Ltd, will step down

* Says as of Feb. 13, 2016, Juha-Petri Loimovuori will act as CEO of Talentum Ltd

* Media sales and circulation sales will be transferred to Kauppalehti Ltd through transfer of undertaking

* About 170 Talentum employees will be transferred as employees retaining their current terms and conditions to employment of Kauppalehti

* These transfers of undertaking will take place on Feb. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
