BRIEF-Schindler Holding says chairman Alfred N. Schindler to step down in one year's time

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* Alfred N. Schindler after 26 years as CEO and 22 as Chairman of the Board of Directors has decided to step down in one year’s time, at shareholders meeting of March 2017

* Silvio Napoli, CEO, will be proposed for election to board of directors at shareholders meeting of March 2016

* Silvio Napoli, CEO, will be proposed for election as new chairman of board of directors in 2017

* Thomas Oetterli will become CEO as of April 1, 2016

* After stepping down, Alfred N. Schindler will continue to make himself available as board member