Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Renews major contract with United Airlines

* Total revenue of more than 500 million Swiss francs ($498 million) over contract period

* Extension of business with United Airlines for multiple international locations, including Washington Dulles and San Francisco hubs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)