BRIEF-Gamesa to supply 98 MW in China

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA :

* Receives two new orders in China for supply of a total of 98 MW to two developments

* The first order, placed by Concord New Energy (CNE), encompasses supply and installation of 24 G90-2.0 MW turbines (48 MW) at the Cangfang wind farm, located in the province of Yunnan in southern China

* The other order, from Hebei Construction & Investment Group (HCIG), encompasses delivery of another 50 MW for phase two of the Senjitu II complex, located in the province of Hebei, in south-west Peking Source text: bit.ly/1Qa3NpK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)