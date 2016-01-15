FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gamesa to supply 98 MW in China
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gamesa to supply 98 MW in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA :

* Receives two new orders in China for supply of a total of 98 MW to two developments

* The first order, placed by Concord New Energy (CNE), encompasses supply and installation of 24 G90-2.0 MW turbines (48 MW) at the Cangfang wind farm, located in the province of Yunnan in southern China

* The other order, from Hebei Construction & Investment Group (HCIG), encompasses delivery of another 50 MW for phase two of the Senjitu II complex, located in the province of Hebei, in south-west Peking Source text: bit.ly/1Qa3NpK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.