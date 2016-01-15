FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos says Torbjorn Wik new acting CEO of KVD
January 15, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos says Torbjorn Wik new acting CEO of KVD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab :

* Says Torbjörn Wik new acting CEO of KVD

* After eight active years in the company, seven of which as CEO, Ulrika Drotz Molin has elected to resign to pursue new challenges.

* The recruitment process for a permanent replacement has begun.

* KVD was acquired in 2010 and is today Sweden’s largest independent online marketplace offering broker services for second-hand vehicles, with sales of SEK 315 mln in 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

