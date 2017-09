Jan 15 (Reuters) - Erlebnis Akademie AG :

* According to preliminary figures, 2015 sales of about 6.95 million euros ($7.58 million); this represents an increase of 20.3 pct compared to sales in 2014 of 5.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)