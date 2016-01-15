FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue
January 15, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances :

* CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue

* Completed a $500 million subordinated bond private placement with a major institutional investor

* Final maturity is 33 years, with a first call date after 13 years

* Settlement is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2016

* Fixed for life issue will pay a 6 pct coupon in dollars which, after swap for euros, is in line with the level of the last notes issued by cnp assurances in Dec. 2015

* Issue is structured to be recognized as capital Source text: bit.ly/1U0qsUE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

