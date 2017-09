Jan 15 (Reuters) - S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Announces Yuval Shaked as new CEO

* Change effective March 2

* He will replace Erez Alroy and Yariv Alroy, the acting Co-CEOs, who stepped down on Jan. 15, to pursue other businesses, and stay committed as shareholders