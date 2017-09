Jan 15 (Reuters) - Adolfo Dominguez SA :

* 9-month sales 72.1 million euros ($79.00 million) versus 81.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month recurring EBITDA loss 10.4 million euros versus loss 2.8 million euros year ago

* 9-month net loss 16.6 million euros versus loss 10.3 million euros year ago

* Net debt at end of Q3 at 19.4 million euros versus 14.3 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1U0z0uH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)