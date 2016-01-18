FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Casino sees no impact of S&P move on Rallye debt covenants
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Casino sees no impact of S&P move on Rallye debt covenants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d‘Estaing tells analysts following S&P decision to place Casino’s debt on creditwatch neative:

* Says Rallye bank debt covenants do not depend on Casino share price or rating.

* Says S&P decision to place Casino’s debt on creditwatch negative has no impact on Rallye’s bank debt covenants

* Says there are no covenants on Rallye bonds

* Says Casino is confident in Brazil’s GPA unit ability to deliver a good performance in 2016

* Says priority for 2016 is to maintain a positive free cash flow in all Casino’s Brazilian activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.