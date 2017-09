Jan 18 (Reuters) - Publity AG :

* AUM in 2015 at 1.6 billion euros ($1.74 billion) versus 500 million euros year ago

* By end of 2017 plans to increase assets under management to abour 5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)