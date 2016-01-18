FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alma Media now sees operating profit ex. items to increase in 2015
January 18, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media now sees operating profit ex. items to increase in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* New guidance: 2015 operating profit, ex. items, to increase compared to level of 2014, EPS to decrease due to non-recurring items

* Says operating profit ex. items from previous year is attributable to the continued strong sales of international recruitment business, strengthened growth of digital advertising in Finland in late 2015, and cost adaptation measures implemented in the Group’s Finnish operations

* Now sees revenue to remain on previous level due to group’s acquisition of Talentum’s business in late November

* Previous guidance: revenue to decrease, and operating profit, ex. items, to remain on previous level or to decrease in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
