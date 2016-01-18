FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Connect Group says CFO Nick Gresham stepping down
January 18, 2016

BRIEF-Connect Group says CFO Nick Gresham stepping down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc :

* Nick Gresham, current chief financial officer, has decided to step down from his role and board to pursue new opportunities

* Process to identify his replacement will commence immediately and Nick will remain with group in order to ensure an orderly handover

* Nick will remain with group in order to ensure an orderly handover with his successor, which is expected to occur in the summer

* Group will make a further announcement regarding an appointment in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

