BRIEF-Connect Group says CFO Nick Gresham stepping down

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc :

* Nick Gresham, current chief financial officer, has decided to step down from his role and board to pursue new opportunities

* Nick will remain with group in order to ensure an orderly handover with his successor, which is expected to occur in the summer

* Group will make a further announcement regarding an appointment in due course