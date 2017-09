Jan 18 (Reuters) - Karel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :

* Wins contract worth 6.8 million lira

* To install and renovate KGYS (Security System) to Gaziantep Center, Islahiye, Nizip, Araban, Yavuzeli districts

* To complete the security system in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

