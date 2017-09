Jan 18 (Reuters) - WPP Plc :

* Cohn & Wolfe acquires majority stake in Máquina

* Máquina’s unaudited gross revenues for year ended 31 december 2014 were R$60 million with gross assets of approximately R$20 million at same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)