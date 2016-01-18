FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Main shareholders of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 and A5 agree on merger
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Main shareholders of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 and A5 agree on merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says its main shareholders and major shareholders of A5 Pharmacy Retail Limited (A5) reached preliminary agreement on merger of both companies

* Says merger with A5 will be carried out through additional share issue

* The additional share issue will be conducted in open subscription

* Part of the issue will be paid with stakes and/or shares in A5 operating companies and the remaining part will be offered to current Pharmacy Chain 36.6 shareholders and other investors

* Says Pharmacy Chain 36.6 to stay main company of group after merger with A5 Source text - bit.ly/1Zwj4Sg

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.