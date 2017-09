Jan 18 (Reuters) - Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :

* Acquires mixed building in Brussels

* The transaction was carried out at normal market conditions in line with the valuation of the approved expert, who had determined the investment value at 13.02 million euros ($14.17 million) Source text: bit.ly/1n6TsPQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)